Melissa & Joe Gorga Unbothered & Unapologetic An Hour Away From Teresa Giudice's Wedding Site
Melissa and Joe Gorga appeared to have no regrets after bailing on Teresa Giudice's wedding in the eleventh hour. The Real Housewives of New Jersey duo looked completely unbothered about not being a part of Teresa's special day despite being the bride's sister-in-law and brother.
Photos showed Melissa and Joe spent the weekend by the shore on Saturday instead of at Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, NJ, where Teresa said "I do" to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.
The married Bravo couple clearly didn't sweat not showing up to the wedding.
Melissa and Joe were spotted having a great time near the water before returning home to Toms River, NJ, a mere 55-minute car ride from the location of Teresa and Louie's wedding celebration.
Instead of a dress, the RHONJ OG's sister-in-law was photographed soaking up the sun in a nude strapless bikini top.
Teresa Giudice Sends Brother Joe A Bill for Not Showing Up At Her Wedding
Melissa made her presence known by pairing her two-piece with a loud, tie-dyed sarong, flip-flops, and a black Von Dutch hat. Joe stood by her side — instead of his sister's — opting to sport striped swim shorts, a gray t-shirt, a white hat, and sandals.
He held the phone to his ear tightly while loading up their black Mercedes SUV to head home after the beach getaway. As Radar reported, Melissa and Joe pulled out of attending Teresa's wedding last minute — reportedly over something that was said during the reunion filming one week before her ceremony.
“They were invited,” an insider told Page Six, adding there was a “very tense ‘Housewives’ finale” filmed right before the wedding.
Rumor has it that the "tense" topic was an allegation that Melissa had cheated on Joe.
Photos emerged showing that Teresa didn't have enough time to remove Melissa and Joe from the seating chart. The couple was supposed to sit with family, including with the bride's four daughters.
But don't worry, RadarOnline.com is told that Teresa sent them a bill for not showing up.
Teresa seemingly threw shade at her brother and sister-in-law during her speech when she shouted out her “chosen family.”
While Melissa and Joe weren't there, several RHONJ cast members were in attendance.
Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Aydin were there. Several other housewives from different franchises also made the list.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Melissa, Joe, and Teresa's reps for comment.