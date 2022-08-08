Teresa Giudice Sends Brother Joe A Bill for Not Showing Up At Her Wedding

“Joe and Melissa had both RSVPed ‘Yes.’ They had both selected what they were going to eat but then dropped out a few days before. Teresa had paid for them and now she wants her money back,” sources tell RadarOnline.com.

The source added, “Meals at Park Chateau Estates and Gardens are not cheap. It’s rude to say ‘yes,’ and then change your mind in the 11th hour. This stuff isn’t refundable. Teresa got stuck with the check and to make matters worse, Joe and Melissa didn’t even send her a gift.”