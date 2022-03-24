'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency 'Non-Cosmetic' Procedure
Teresa Giudice is currently laid up in a hospital bed after undergoing an emergency procedure. The 49-year-old, who is arguably the HBIC of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, was seen in her hospital gown and wearing a mask without any makeup on.
Her oldest daughter, Gia, 21, shared the news to her Instagram Stories on Thursday.
"Such a trooper I love you. Pray for a speedy recovery I love you," Gia wrote, along with posting the hospital photo and including a prayer hand emoji. While she did not explain what her famous mom had done, Bravo fan blog @the_bravo_chicks claims Teresa underwent an operation to get her appendix removed.
Her attorney, James Leonard, tells Radar, the reality star was admitted into the hospital on Wednesday night and "had a non-cosmetic emergency procedure this morning."
He did not reveal exactly what happened but Leonard did give an update on her condition. "She is recuperating and is looking forward to a speedy recovery," he says. Turning the focus to her RHONJ fans, he adds that Teresa "thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes."
Page Six reports, she's scheduled to be released from the hospital “within the next 24 hours."
Teresa was recently spotted hitting the town on March 14. Wearing all black, the table flipper-turned-engaged Housewife looked happier than ever ahead of her upcoming summer wedding to fiancé Luis Ruelas. She appeared healthy and in great spirits.
The star's other family members including her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, as well as her fiancé and other children, have yet to comment on Teresa's hospitalization as of this post.
It's interesting timing for an emergency operation, considering Andy Cohen is gearing up for the season 12 RHONJ reunion. The Bravo daddy recently asked his followers for questions, announcing producers were getting ready for the big day.
That's not the only announcement he's made regarding Real Housewives lately.
As Radar reported, the franchise across the way is getting a major facelift. Real Housewives of New York producers are axing some of the OGs from the franchise, but that doesn't mean they won't be a part of the Bravo family.
Cohen revealed RHONY will feature some returning Housewives, along with newbies. They will be doing a spin-off series focused on some of the favorite original stars from the Big Apple.
Radar is told that Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer are out, but that doesn't mean they won't be on the spin-off. As for Luann de Lesseps, we've learned she's signed a deal with E! so she won't be on either show.