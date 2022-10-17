Paul Haggis Smiles As He Appears For Rape Trial Where Director Is Set To Blame Church Of Scientology For 'False Allegations'

UPDATE - 8 PM EST: A rep for the Church of Scientology tells RadarOnline.com, "The church has nothing to do with the claims against Haggis nor does it have any relation to the attorneys behind the case or the accusers."

"From day one, Haggis conspired with anti-Scientologists to shame his own accusers by “accusing” them of making their claims on behalf of the Church of Scientology. The claim is absurd and patently false," the church continued.

The church said "Haggis himself stated he invented the conspiracy theory, writing: “Who the fuck knows if it is the case?” — which was revealed in emails revealed in the case.

The rep added, "Smoking-gun evidence has long exposed Haggis’ lies, from his sham “resignation” from the Church of Scientology to his latest conspiracy theory. But Haggis, a con man, continues to shop his scripted story to any who will buy it."