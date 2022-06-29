'Crash' Director Paul Haggis Will Face Rape Accuser In NYC Court Despite Being Under House Arrest For Separate Sexual Assault Case In Italy

However, Breest isn't the only female who has come out with assault accusations against the man behind Blockbusters like Million Dollar Baby. Her lawsuit prompted three other women to come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Haggis.

The 69-year-old director is currently under house arrest in Italy after an unidentified woman accused him of repeated sexual assault and aggravated personal injury.

In court last week, the award winner claimed his sexual relations with the woman had been consensual. Following deliberations, Judge Vilma Gilli ordered Haggis to remain at a hotel located in Ostuni.