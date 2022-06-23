Shaken & Stirred: British Accuser Claims She Asked Paul Haggis For Role In 'James Bond' Film Before Hotel Nightmare

The woman accusing Paul Haggis of rape has since claimed she asked the award-winning director for a role in the next James Bond film before their time together took an ugly turn for the worse, Radar has confirmed.

In a shocking development that comes in the wake of a bombshell allegation and arrest over the weekend, the woman who accused Haggis of sexual abuse over a two-day period in an Italian hotel room now purports that she asked the 69-year-old Oscar-winning director for a role in the popular James Bond cinematic franchise.