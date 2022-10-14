'He'll Be Cut Off From Royal Life!' Panicked King Charles Makes Last-Ditch Attempt To 'Bury Secrets' Before Prince Harry's Bombshell Tell-All

The 73-year-old monarch fears that "whatever Harry spills could now jeopardize his reign" after the death of Queen Elizabeth, according to well-placed insiders.

"Charles has gone into severe crisis-management mode," claimed the insiders. "He knows that Harry holds the key to a closet full of dark secrets. It goes way deeper than simply Harry calling Charles on TV a bad father."

Harry previously opened up about the estranged relationship he had with Charles back in 2021 following his rocky exit from royal life.