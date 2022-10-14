EXPOSED: Hunter Biden's Lawyer Sent Threatening Texts To Right-Wing Trickster Over First Son's Laptop
Hunter Biden's lawyer has found himself in hot water over several threatening text messages he allegedly sent to a member of the ring-wing group Marco Polo who was pretending to be on the First Son's side over his abandoned laptop blunder, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hunter's attorney is Hollywood big-wig Kevin Morris, who used to represent the men behind the satire animated series South Park, is reportedly facing a legal ethics complaint over other questionable tactics.
The vile text messages were sent to a Marco Polo investigator, who disgusted himself as an ally for Hunter's defense case. But when the investigator revealed who he really was, Hunter's lawyer allegedly popped off.
Daily Mail published several threatening texts allegedly sent by Morris to the undercover spy, in which Hunter's pal told the fake confidant, "You're going to enjoy being a buttboy for 20 years dude. Lube up."
The undercover investigator began a conversation with Morris in May and revealed his identity one week later after he felt he got enough intel from Hunter's attorney.
Their texts began on May 19 when Morris received a message from "Jon Cooper" with "OpSec [operations security] collective who has been breaking down the laptop." Hunter's lawyer had already wedged a war to dirty up the First Son's case in a desperate attempt to discredit the contents found on the device.
It appears he saw "Jon Cooper" as his way in.
"What do the forensics show? Anything good for us? (If this is a fake, I hereby withdrawal [sic] and make no assertion of any facts? And off the record," Morris wrote. "I could sure use a summary of what you've found."
At one point in their conversation, Morris even called the scammer "a hero."
One week later, after the tricker sent Morris the Marco Polo emblem and wrote: "Kevin, you have given us plenty. Thank you," which sent Hunter's lawyer into a tailspin.
"You want to meet me? Have the guts to meet me, Punk? Me and you. No, you won't because are a sick kid playing bully," the attorney wrote back. "You don't know it but you've ruined your life. So young to be ruined. You earned it."
Hunter's attorney also accused the investigator of making "threatening phone calls"
"I also have you making those threatening phone calls. They are already with the FBI. I know where you live," Morris wrote.
"You're f------ with the wrong guys. It's not like this wont be hanging on you for the rest of your life - There is right and wrong in this world. You are a viscous (sic) little p---- and I'm coming to get you."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Morris has also been accused of shelling out more than $2 million to pay off Hunter's tax debt. Sources alleged that friends jokingly call Morris Hunter's "sugar brother," claiming the lawyer also pays for President Joe Biden's living expenses and rent.
The damning text messages come on the heels of claims that federal agents are allegedly closing in on the probe into Hunter's finances. Reports indicated that the feds might have enough to charge the First Son with tax crimes and the purchase of an illegal handgun.