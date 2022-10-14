‘You’ve Single Handedly Ruined Your Career’: Spice Girls Star Mel B’s Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Rips Singer In Explosive Email Leaked In Divorce War
An explosive email sent to Mel B by her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte has been exposed as part of their ongoing divorce war, RadarOnline.com has learned.
RadarOnline.com obtained a series of messages exchanged between Mel and Stephen in May 2021. The exes are currently in court fighting over caretakers for their 11-year-old daughter Madison.
Mel recently accused Stephen of keeping her in the dark about their daughter’s whereabouts at times.
The singer’s lawyer said Stephen has “largely left Melanie in the dark – failing to provide her with even basic information.” She pleaded for the court to order that any caretaker outside of immediate family members must be mutually approved of by Melanie and Stephen prior to any care being provided.
Mel said Stephen had consistently failed to “adequately co-parent” and keep her informed of Madison's life, and whereabouts — along with “not timely providing addresses for where Madison resides while in his care.”
Mel said Stephen had allowed their daughter to stay with a woman Bahare and her family for days at a time — without ever asking her.
The Spice Girls star later learned that “Bahare is actually a close associate of Lorraine Gilles, whom both Stephen and the Court are aware is not permitted to be around Madison under any circumstance.” Lorraine worked for Mel and Stephen and was accused of having threesomes with the couple.
Stephen denied the accusations and said he has kept Mel informed of their daughter’s life and whereabouts. He said his ex was fully aware of Bahare being a caretaker despite her claims stating otherwise.
In an email dated May 12, 2021, Mel wrote Stephen regarding an upcoming flight to the UK for Madison. The singer asked her ex, “Do you have someone appropriate and suitable to bring madison over to the uk? If not I’m booking her with an inflight chaperone flying out may 21st.”
Mel then added, “To be very clear As you now Lorraine [redacted]. This is highly inappropriate of you to suggest this. Either come up with a suitable individual or agree to the inflight chaperone. Much appreciated.”
Stephen fired back, “I just asked you a question I did not abuse you would you stop it with all this abuse stuff you’ve single-handedly ruined your career trying to look like a victim and no one bought into it and now you keep preaching it to me no matter how much you say it it’s not gonna make that ever came true if I was so abusive and so hurtful you should be flourishing with your career in life now and not worrying about me just our daughter.”
He added, “I wasn’t trying to abuse you by offering someone who I trust around our daughter and you trust it until you made up lies about the person. I was only interested in our daughter’s safety and I knew she would be someone who would never Hurt our daughter. You gave me a reply and I dropped it. It was just a suggestion I could’ve said [redacted] or among a ton of other people that you had watching our daughter that I’ve met with recently.”
“It is very weird that you wanted Madison to come out but made no preparations to have anyone of your loyal subjects fly to pick up our daughter and are relying on a chaperoned which will never happen,” he continued
Stephen ended, “Nothing is stopping you from getting on a plane and coming to Los Angeles except for maybe a couple lawsuits but that shouldn’t stop you from seeing our daughter to pick her up and make sure she’s OK.”
The emails were submitted as part of Mel’s plea for the court to step in. The exes will face off later this year.