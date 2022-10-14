Cold Case: JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Photos Revisited As Brother Of Slain 6-Year-Old Pushes For Independent DNA Testing

After recent pushes to test DNA evidence in the JonBenét Ramsey cold case, RadarOnline.com is revisiting crime scene photos taken from the tragic 1996 murder scene. \n\nJonBenét was reported missing from her bed by her parents, John and Patricia Ramsey, following a Christmas party in Boulder, Colorado.\n\nEight hours after the 6-year-old’s disappearance was reported to authorities, her body was found in the basement of her home.\n\nAt the time, the home was not properly treated as a crime scene, with many people moving throughout the house. The child’s body was also moved from the original area where it was discovered. Following two grand jury trials, the case remains cold. \n\nNow, JonBenét’s half-brother, John Andrew Ramsey is requesting — along with his father — to have DNA collected at the scene to be reviewed by an independent lab that’s become known for solving cold cases through modern testing. \n\nScroll to see photos taken from the crime scene. Warning: viewer discretion is advised.A series of bizarre events and strange actions by the Ramsey family have drawn further speculation to the almost 30-year-old cold case — as well as JonBenét’s history of competing in beauty pageants and the family’s wealth. \n\nOriginally thought to be a victim of a kidnapping for ransom, several hours passed before a thorough sweep of the Boulder mansion was conducted. \n\nWhen the body of JonBenét was discovered by her father in the home’s basement, her skull had been struck with a blunt object, and she had been strangled. Her hands were tied and positioned above her head, and evidence suggested a sexual assault had occurred. \n\nUpon seeing the body of his daughter, it was reported that John allegedly picked her up and brought her upstairs.Over the years, followers of the case have raised questions about the circumstance in which JonBenét’s body was found. \n\nWhile an open basement window was originally implied as the entry point for the suspect — as there was no evidence of forced entry into the home — further analysis of the window showed that little disturbance occurred, including intact cobwebs present.\n\nFurthermore, several accounts of individuals who were at the home during the search stated that the basement had previously been checked but turned up nothing. \n\nThe layout of the mansion made the search difficult, as there are many rooms on the lowest level of the house. Additionally, it was reported that when John and an officer revisited the basement, John exclaimed that he saw his child on the floor. \n\nHowever, the individual with John at the time said the remark occurred before he turned on the light and that the room was too dark to make out any object. \n\nInvestigation after the discovery also provided corroborating claims that the room’s contents were not visible to the naked eye because of that.The Ramsey family, including JonBenét’s older brother, Burke, were originally named suspects in the murder. \n\nThe family was partially exonerated of involvement in 2003 after DNA collected from clothing suggested they were not involved. The parents were not completely cleared until 2008. However, the Boulder Police department took the case from the DA in 2009 and reopened the investigation. \n\nIn October 2013, previously sealed documents on the case were released. \n\nIt was then discovered that a grand jury voted to indict JonBenét’s parents in 1999. The indicted alleged child sexual abuse resulting in death and accessory to a crime. However, then-District Attorney Alex Hunter declined to sign the indictment of charges to the parents.Burke has maintained neither himself nor his parents were involved in his little sister’s death, despite media and outsider opinions suggesting otherwise. \n\nRumors that Patsy lived vicariously through her pageant star daughter, coupled with allegations of physical abuse, were also made. Patsy died of ovarian cancer in 2006. \n\nCritics of the cold case have suggested that due to the Ramseys' alleged favoritism to their daughter, Burke allegedly committed the sinister acts in a violent rage. \n\nOthers have pointed fingers at the Ramseys' wealth and connections with powerful people in the state, alluding to a disturbing conspiracy behind closed doors.\n\nDespite the many rumors and controversies surrounding the case, the fight for justice remains in the spotlight after her half-brother John Andrew criticized the Boulder Police Department for not being more willing to work with state authorities and independent labs in an effort to finally bring closure to the family and all those who care for JonBenét.