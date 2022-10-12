JonBenét Ramsey’s Brother Rails On Boulder Cops For Stalling New DNA Testing After Fresh Cold Case Crack
JonBenét Ramsey’s older half-brother, John Andrew Ramsey, has once again slammed the Boulder Police Dept. over their investigation into his sister’s murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.
John Andrew took to social media to criticize the BPD, particularly their refusal to work with Colorado’s Denver Police Dept. in an effort to use new technology to identify the DNA found on JonBenét’s pajama pants in 2008.
“Damn shame [Boulder Police] refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD,” John Andrew, who was 23 years old when his half-sister was murdered in 1996, tweeted.
John Andrew also posted a link to a recent article focusing on the DPD’s recent arrest of a suspect in connection to a 2004 sexual assault case.
Although John Andrew was not at the Ramsey home in Boulder, Colorado, when JonBenét’s body was found on Christmas morning nearly 26 years ago, the now 49-year-old has spoken regularly about his half-sister’s mysterious death.
“I yelled and screamed and kicked to get on the airplane to Denver,” he told ABC during an interview in 2021. “I remember just thinking and processing it all.”
“We were victims, and the very people that we thought were gonna come in and protect us and help us were pointing the finger at us,” John Andrew added.
He has also remained an outspoken critic of the BPD and the way they handled the initial investigation, as well as the subsequent investigation in the years following 6-year-old JonBenét’s murder.
Not only did the police department fail to secure the crime scene or properly search the Ramsey home for JonBenét, but the BPD also waited months to request the help of the FBI or more experienced police departments to help with their investigation.
Both John Andrew and his father, 78-year-old John Ramsey, have campaigned for the use of newer and more advanced technology to test DNA recovered from the 1996 crime scene.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, JonBenét and John Andrew’s father addressed an audience at CrimeCon in May and launched a petition asking Colorado Governor Jared Polis to allow an independent agency – with better and newer DNA technology – to test potential evidence connected to the murder of his daughter.
Both John Ramsey, John Andrew, and amateur investigators have also recently called for the BPD to test JonBenét’s fingernail samples, long johns, and underwear for DNA to determine JonBenét’s murderer.
But despite the backlash against the BPD, the Colorado department has insisted they are strong at work to find JonBenét’s killer – including reportedly analyzing 1,000 DNA samples, looking into more than 21,000 tips, and visiting 19 states in their investigation.
“The Boulder Police Department regularly meets with multiple entities regarding this investigation, to include private labs, the FBI, CBI, the District Attorney's Office and others,” a spokesperson for the BPD said in a statement issued in August.