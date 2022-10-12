JonBenét Ramsey’s Brother Rails On Boulder Cops For Stalling New DNA Testing After Fresh Cold Case Crack

JonBenét Ramsey’s older half-brother, John Andrew Ramsey, has once again slammed the Boulder Police Dept. over their investigation into his sister’s murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.

John Andrew took to social media to criticize the BPD, particularly their refusal to work with Colorado’s Denver Police Dept. in an effort to use new technology to identify the DNA found on JonBenét’s pajama pants in 2008.