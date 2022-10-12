Comedy Club Owner Will Press Charges Against Pro-Trump Heckler Who Threw Beer Can At Comedian Ariel Elias

The owner of a comedy club, whose facility is at the center of a hot debate on self-control and extremism, has announced that charges will be filed against an audience member’s husband who threw a beer can at comedian Ariel Elias during her stand-up set over alleged pro-Biden jokes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Dino Ibelli is the owner of Uncle Vinnie’s Comedy Club in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, where Elias was performing at the time of the incident.

Ibelli has revealed that he will be pressing charges against the pro-Trump heckler who threw the alcoholic beverage at Elias after his wife disrupted her set. The unidentified man fled the club after throwing his drink, which nearly missed the comedian.

What started as a routine night for stand-up, ended in a career-defining moment.