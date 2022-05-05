JonBenet Ramsey's Father Berates Colorado Police Over Their 'Refusal' To Use 'Modern Technology' In Daughter's Case

“We’re not asking the government to do anything that they shouldn’t be doing,” John Ramsey told the news network. “Just do your job, and do it as best it can be done. With today’s modern technology.”

John Ramsey then went on to say that although the BPD have forensic staff on hand to investigate and study potential DNA evidence, their technology is archaic and outdated.

“You know, the police said, ‘Well, we have DNA people,’ but they don’t have the latest technology, they really do not,” he said. “There’s crime scene evidence that has never been tested, that should be tested and most likely was handled by the killer.”