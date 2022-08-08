JonBenét Ramsey: Investigators Claim DNA Evidence Will Find 6-Year-Old's Killer & Exonerate Family

Both Smit-Marra and Anderson also said the BPD were “somewhat cooperative” with their fresh efforts to test the DNA found on key pieces of evidence left at the crime scene, but the police department stopped cooperating when the amateur investigators revealed they were focusing on a theory that would potentially exonerate the Ramsey family of their young daughter’s murder.

“Our team met twice with the Boulder Police Detectives and the Boulder District Attorney to share what we were doing and the results of our independent DNA analysis,” Smit-Marra and Anderson told the Sun.

They added, “Unfortunately, our last request for a meeting was rejected when I confirmed the purpose of our meeting was related to Lou Smit's Intruder Theory, which eliminates the Ramsey family and focuses on efforts to identify her killer.”