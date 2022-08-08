JonBenét Ramsey: Investigators Claim DNA Evidence Will Find 6-Year-Old's Killer & Exonerate Family
Amateur investigators have called on the Boulder Police Department to test the DNA left on key pieces of evidence in an effort to find JonBenét Ramsey’s killer, Radar has learned.
The surprising development came last week after Cindy Smit-Marra, an independent investigator and the daughter of detective Lou Smit, argued the DNA evidence would “exonerate” the Ramsey family of any wrongdoing.
“The Ramseys didn't do it, and this case can be solved using the DNA evidence the killer left at the crime scene,” Smit-Marra, alongside cold case investigator John Anderson, said on Thursday.
According to Smit-Marra, DNA found on JonBenét’s fingernails, underwear and long johns would lead directly to the killer who took the young 6-year-old beauty pageant queen’s life on December 25, 1996.
Smit-Marra also argued that new DNA tracing techniques – particularly the use of “genealogical databases” – would solve the more than 25-year-old murder case, although such DNA techniques have yet to be used on evidence key to the case.
“Your information is not accurate,” the BPD tweeted after one skeptic wrote “You’re the problem,” on the social media platform.
“The Boulder Police Department regularly meets with multiple entities regarding this investigation, to include private labs, the FBI, CBI, the District Attorney's Office and others,” the BPD added.
Both Smit-Marra and Anderson also said the BPD were “somewhat cooperative” with their fresh efforts to test the DNA found on key pieces of evidence left at the crime scene, but the police department stopped cooperating when the amateur investigators revealed they were focusing on a theory that would potentially exonerate the Ramsey family of their young daughter’s murder.
“Our team met twice with the Boulder Police Detectives and the Boulder District Attorney to share what we were doing and the results of our independent DNA analysis,” Smit-Marra and Anderson told the Sun.
They added, “Unfortunately, our last request for a meeting was rejected when I confirmed the purpose of our meeting was related to Lou Smit's Intruder Theory, which eliminates the Ramsey family and focuses on efforts to identify her killer.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, John Ramsey – JonBenét’s 78-year-old father – has also urged the BPD to use DNA evidence and new DNA technologies to find his daughter’s killer.
John Ramsey is also skeptical of the BPD’s investigation, and recently argued the police department is working backwards to find proof the Ramseys were the ones behind JonBenét 1996 Christmas day death.
“They decided, I think, frankly, the first day that the family did it there in the house,” he told NewsNation in May. “And then they went about: OK, now let’s put together some evidence to prove it.”
“And, you know, the same people are there today that work this manage this case, 25 years ago?” he continued. “They were young novices then, and I don’t know if they learned a whole lot more since.”
JonBenét Ramsey was found dead in her family’s Boulder, Colorado home on Christmas morning, 1996. A handwritten ransom note was also found inside the home, and her passing has remained a mystery ever since.
Despite the calls for the BPD to use DNA evidence and new DNA technologies to assist in their investigation, no suspects have been arrested and charged in the more than 25-year-old murder case.