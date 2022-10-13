'For Me, Chris Rock Is Done!' Ex-'RHONY' Star Eboni K. Williams SLAMS Comedian For 'Shucking & Jiving' At Gig, Says He Should Be 'Slapped One More Time'

TV personality Eboni K. Williams didn't mince words while sounding off about her recent experience at Chris Rock's show, accusing the comedian of "shucking and jiving" for "white claps" after attending the event solo.

Williams said she had been a "lifelong" fan of his comedy — up until now.

"For me, Chris Rock is done," she declared during a recent episode of her podcast Holding Court, RadarOnline.com has learned.