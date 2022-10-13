'For Me, Chris Rock Is Done!' Ex-'RHONY' Star Eboni K. Williams SLAMS Comedian For 'Shucking & Jiving' At Gig, Says He Should Be 'Slapped One More Time'
TV personality Eboni K. Williams didn't mince words while sounding off about her recent experience at Chris Rock's show, accusing the comedian of "shucking and jiving" for "white claps" after attending the event solo.
Williams said she had been a "lifelong" fan of his comedy — up until now.
"For me, Chris Rock is done," she declared during a recent episode of her podcast Holding Court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"It was just full-on unapologetically anti-Black," Williams further alleged about his jokes, claiming he curtailed some of his bits to cater to that demographic specifically.
The RHONY alum said she ended up leaving early because she wasn't enjoying herself.
"I was disappointed. I was hungry," Williams said, noting she took that as her cue to go.
Williams then brought up the moment Rock was slapped by actor Will Smith while hosting this year's Academy Awards following a G.I. Jane joke he made about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett.
"I left there thinking he needed to be slapped one more time. I didn't like the first slap. I thought it was just, you know, whatever, but now I'm like, 'Where is big Willie when you need him?'" she continued.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Rock for comment on Williams' podcast remarks.
Back in July, RadarOnline.com reported on how Smith posted a YouTube video directly apologizing to Rock, also sharing what he had learned since the incident.
"Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk," Smith said in the video, noting that he did reach out to Rock in an effort to settle their differences, and was told the comedian was not yet ready to talk.
This came after he issued a public apology in the form of a written statement.
"There's no part of me that thinks that's the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults," Smith continued, also slamming rumors Jada's response persuaded him to act.
"I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences, from my history with Chris," the King Richard star said. "Jada had nothing to do with it."
Jada, for her part, also expressed that her deepest hope is for "these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile."