Ramona Singer 'Never' Blackballed Eboni K. Williams From 'RHONY,' Had Nothing To Do With Bravo's Spin-Off Decision
Eboni K. Williams might be confused because Radar is told Ramona Singer and the rest of The Real Housewives of New York cast "never" "blackballed" her from the franchise. In fact, they never spoke about her future on the show at all.
According to our insiders, Ramona is bewildered at Eboni's allegations that she and her co-stars gave Bravo an ultimatum that resulted in a spin-off show.
We're told even the OG ladies have zero control when it comes to casting.
Radar is told the women could never lay down the hammer on who appears on RHONY. "They can't pull the diva card with the network," one source says. "It's up to production and the network."
Another insider tells us that the ladies "just want a job," adding that if the network wants to cast someone they don't like, they simply "have to deal" with it.
As far as Ramona knew, she seemed to be on good terms with Eboni with sources claiming the two even met in person to "clear the air" and "move forward."
Eboni recently spoke out about RHONY with Carlos King on Stitcher's Reality with the King, in which she claimed everyone except Sonja Morgan was "unwilling" to negotiate a Season 14 with her in it.
The Bravo newbie alleged that she was willing to come to a mutual understanding of what next season should look like, but Luann de Lesseps, Leah McSweeney, and Ramona were "unwilling to come to the table and meet me even halfway in that negotiation."
She believes that is the reason Bravo decided on a spin-off show featuring legacies from the Big Apple.
"I feel like this about it, I feel I was more than willing the whole season and after we aired and after we wrapped and after the decision to not have a reunion, I was always willing to negotiate with my former castmates about what an ensemble future could look like that included all of us, always right up until the very end. They were unwilling is all I can tell you. They were unwilling to come to the table and meet me even halfway in that negotiation," Eboni told Carlos.
"And if you know anything about business, you know anything about the art of the deal, you can't close that way. You can't close when parties involved in the negotiation are unwilling to give, even an inch. So I think that more than anything is actually the reason, Carlos, that we are now getting these two shows," she added.
Eboni also claimed her castmates weren't willing to get out of their NYC "bubble."
"I think if there was a scenario, this is my opinion, as Tamra Judge would say, I haven't heard this from anybody at the highest levels of executive office, but this is how I read it. If those same former castmates of mine had been willing to enter into the negotiation of coexisting and sharing space with myself and additional women outside of their particular New York world and bubble, you would have had a season 14 that was what everybody anticipated a proper integration of old school, new school because I do think and I actually agree, I don't know that you would push back on the notion that it's a good thing if you can preserve the nostalgia of a legendary franchise," Eboni alleged.
When asked if she felt "blackballed" by the ladies, Eboni admitted she did.
"They were unwilling to, yes. If you want to call it blackballed, I'm not going to you know dispute the semantics of that, Carlos," Eboni responded. "What I am telling you plainly, only Sonja Morgan was willing to come to the table and negotiate a future that involved me as a part of this ensemble. Period dot. Period dot," Eboni said.
Bravo has announced they are looking to shake up the RHONY cast after disastrous Season 13 ratings. The popular network is also launching a spin-off of the franchise featuring several of the original ladies.
While they have yet to confirm which favorites will be on the new show, Radar is told that it is highly likely fans will see Ramona.