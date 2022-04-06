Ramona Singer 'Never' Blackballed Eboni K. Williams From 'RHONY,' Had Nothing To Do With Bravo's Spin-Off Decision

Eboni K. Williams might be confused because Radar is told Ramona Singer and the rest of The Real Housewives of New York cast "never" "blackballed" her from the franchise. In fact, they never spoke about her future on the show at all.

According to our insiders, Ramona is bewildered at Eboni's allegations that she and her co-stars gave Bravo an ultimatum that resulted in a spin-off show.

We're told even the OG ladies have zero control when it comes to casting.