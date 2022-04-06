'RHONY' Star Eboni K. Williams Reveals REAL Reason For Spin-Off, Claims Cast 'Blackballed' Her From Season 14

"I feel like this about it, I feel I was more than willing the whole season and after we aired and after we wrapped and after the decision to not have a reunion, I was always willing to negotiate with my former castmates about what an ensemble future could look like that included all of us, always right up until the very end. They were unwilling is all I can tell you. They were unwilling to come to the table and meet me even halfway in that negotiation," she told Carlos.

Continuing the conversation, Eboni said she believes that's why Bravo decided to split the long-running series, grabbing several OG Housewives for a new spin-off.