Gwen Stefani Urges Blake Shelton To Lose Adam Levine’s Number Following Cheating Scandal
Gwen Stefani has voiced her opinion to Blake Shelton about cutting all ties with Adam Levine following his cheating scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A source close to the couple revealed Gwen has urged Blake to distance himself and lose Adam’s number. Gwen, 52, who’s friendly with Adam’s pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, knows too well the humiliation of a public affair, after her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, cheated with their nanny in 2015.
“For her it’s personal,” said the source. “She isn’t worried about Adam being a bad influence [on Blake], this is about principle.”
Good things the bromance between Blake, 46, and Adam, 43 — who wasn’t at Blake and Gwen’s July wedding — was already, said the source, “on life support.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Blake and Adam’s relationship has been barely hanging on by a thread since the Maroon 5 crooner left The Voice in 2019.
Sources told us the two were not as close as they pretended for the cameras.
“It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider told RadarOnline.com.
“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another insider told us.
Adam and Blake both helped launch the show in 2011. Adam left after 16 seasons and Blake announced this week he will be leaving after the show’s 23rd season next year.
“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after next season,” he told his fans. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Adam has been keeping a low profile in the weeks since Instagram model Sumner Stroh accused him of carrying out a 1-year affair.
Adam publicly apologized to his wife and sources tell us the two are working through the ordeal.