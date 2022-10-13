Gwen Stefani Urges Blake Shelton To Lose Adam Levine’s Number Following Cheating Scandal

Gwen Stefani has voiced her opinion to Blake Shelton about cutting all ties with Adam Levine following his cheating scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A source close to the couple revealed Gwen has urged Blake to distance himself and lose Adam’s number. Gwen, 52, who’s friendly with Adam’s pregnant wife, Behati Prinsloo, knows too well the humiliation of a public affair, after her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, cheated with their nanny in 2015.