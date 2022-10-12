Revealed: ‘The Voice’ Producers Secret Plot To Replace Blake Shelton Months Before County Singer Announced He’s Leaving NBC Show
Blake Shelton announced he had decided to leave The Voice after 23 seasons but sources tell RadarOnline.com the producers had been working to get rid of him for months.
On Tuesday, Blake announced he was leaving the show after 12 years with a heartfelt message on Instagram.
“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after next season,” he told his fans. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.”
He added, “It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages to pull off a live show twice a week.”
In September, sources told RadarOnline.com that after Ariana Grande became a judge in season 21, the producers started to rethink the cast.
“Current top ten artists like Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Billie Elish, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Weeknd, were all hesitant about starring on a competition show before Ariana Grande signed on,” a source told RadarOnline.com.
“After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current. Blake is great but he is not in Ariana’s league,” an insider told us at the time.
“It is time for a shake-up. The only way the show remains fresh is by constantly evolving,” one Hollywood agent told us. Ariana ended up leaving the show after one season, but the producers were able to grab Camilla Cabello to replace her.
The current lineup is Blake, his wife Gwen, Camilla, and John Legend. For the country star's final season, Gwen and John will be leaving and replaced by One Direction star Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper. Kelly Clarkson will also be returning but Camilla will not.
Sources tell us, the producers are hoping to grab another younger talent to replace the country star once he leaves.
Blake helped launch the show back in April 2011 as part of the original lineup with CeeLo Green, Adam Levine, and Christina Aguilera.