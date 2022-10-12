Senate Candidate John Fetterman's Stroke Leaves Him STRUGGLING To Speak Ahead Of Much-Hyped Debate With Rival Dr. Mehmet Oz

Fetterman’s struggle to speak and comprehend questions also comes shortly before his crucial debate with his rival, Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. Fetterman’s troubles also come less than four weeks before the midterm elections on November 8.

According to NBC News’ Dasha Burns, who recently met Fetterman for a rare sit-down interview ahead of the election, the Democratic Senate candidate suffered from “lingering auditory processing issues” during their exchange.