Police Investigating Whether ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Willie Spence Crashed Into Tractor Trailer While Singing For Fans On Social Media
American Idol runner-up Willie Spence has passed away from injuries sustained in a fatal car accident, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 23-year-old singer succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, after being involved in a car accident while in Marion County in East Tennessee. Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident, following a social media post made by Spence which showed him filming in the car before the incident.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the singer’s Jeep Cherokee exited the roadway and struck the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 around 4 PM on Tuesday. The passengers of the vehicle pulling the tractor-trailer were not injured.
Spence first captured fans’ hearts during season 19 of the musical talent search show.
In a statement released on Twitter, the show that launched Spence’s fame posted their condolences to the young singer and his family.
“We are devastated about the passing of our beloved ‘American Idol’ family member, Willie Spence," the American Idol tweet read. “He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones.”
Spence was known for his soul-filled and moving performances. During the show’s nineteenth season finale, Spence belted out heartfelt notes for the songs Georgia on My Mind, A Change is Gonna Come, and Stand Up.
Many from the entertainment industry have also released their own statements of sympathy and regard to the singer’s family while praising the rising star for the accomplishments he made.
“My heart is broken and my prayers go out to his family,” wrote film producer Randall Emmett to his “friend” on his Instagram stories. “I was lucky to have him sing for me live at my home and other events, I will miss you my friend. I know you touched so many of us. I’m heart broken.”
Katharine McPhee, who performed a duet with Spence during the memorable season 19 finale, also shared her condolences as well as some of the last memories the two shared together before the singer’s tragic and unexpected passing.
“I received very tragic news tonight,” McPhee penned above a video of her and Spence first meeting. “Sweet @williespenceofficial passed away in a car accident. Only 23 years old. Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised.”
Next to a series of broken heart emojis, McPhee continued her statement, writing, “God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you.”
McPhee also reposted the last video that Spence shared, which featured him singing a gospel song in the car.