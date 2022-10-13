Megyn Kelly Shares Horror Story About Her Police Officer Brother Being 'Attacked By Gang Of Thugs' After Shooting Of 3 Philadelphia Cops

“I have a brother who was a police officer,” Kelly said during her show. “He was attacked at one point by a gang of thugs who came after him and really hurt him.”

“He was in the hospital for a long time,” Kelly added.

While Kelly does have an older brother, Pete, 56, he has not served on the Albany police department.

Upon being reached out to by media, Pete responded that his sister was referring to their step-brother, Paul Kirwan.