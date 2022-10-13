VIDEO: Watch Never-Before-Seen Jan. 6 Footage Showing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Reacting To Rioters Defecating On House Floor

"What we are being told very directly is it's going to take days for the Capitol to be OK again," she said in the video viewed by RadarOnline.com.

"We've gotten a really bad report about the condition of the House floor, there's defecation and all that kind of thing as well," she added.

Pelosi said they had important issues to tackle in order to regain peace.

"I don't think that that's hard to clean up but I do think it is more from a security standpoint of making sure that everybody is out of the building, and how long will that take," she continued.