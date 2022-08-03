Team Chris Rock! Comedian George Wallace Trashes Will Smith, 'G.I. Jane' Jada & Their 'Two Weird Kids'

"I started cussin' when Will slapped Chris Rock. He slapped me. I teared up," the Atlanta native said during an explosive appearance on Pierre's Panic Room.

"This mothersucker ruined it for me," he continued. "I love Will Smith but I don't like him today."

Wallace said at this point, he doesn't think positively about any of the Smiths.

"F--- Will Smith! F--- his wife, G.I Jane, Jada Smith, f--- her! F--- them two lil' weird a-- kids! F--- him, f--- them, f--- em' all. F--- his grandmama, granny smith. Steven A. Smith on ESPN, f--- him! F--- any Smith of the Dallas Cowboys. F--- all the Smiths OK?" he boldly stated.