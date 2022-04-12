Out & About! Chris Rock Keeps A Low Profile In NYC After Will Smith Gets Banned From Oscars For 10 Years

Fans have been eager to hear his thoughts on what transpired at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, but Chris has said he won't be talking about that "until I get paid."

Shortly before presenting the Best Documentary Feature trophy to Questlove at the star-studded affair, Chris poked fun at Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, joking that she could star in a G.I. Jane sequel because of her shaved head.

The Red Table Talk cohost rolled her eyes at the remark amid her battle with alopecia, and fans watched as her husband, 53, walked on stage and smacked Chris across the face.