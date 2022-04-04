Questlove Takes Jab At Will Smith During Grammys After Being Overshadowed With Slap Drama

Questlove wasn't about to let any drama slide during his appearance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

"I'm going to present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet away from me. Just playing," the musician, 51, said with a laugh on stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, cryptically blasting Will Smith for slapping presenter Chris Rock at the Oscars last weekend.

Questlove famously won an award for best documentary feature right after the jaw-dropping Oscars moment went viral, and because of that, he made sure to give this year's Grammy winner the acclaim they deserve without being overshadowed.