Oscars Uncensored Video: Watch As Will Smith Slaps & Curses At Chris Rock After He Joked About Jada Pinkett Smith

All hell broke loose between Will Smith and Chris Rock after the stand-up comedian made a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting Best Documentary at the 2022 Oscars. Radar has the footage you won't see on TV, all of which was captured in an uncensored video.

In what may go down as the wildest moment in Academy Awards history, Will jumped on stage and slapped the comedian after Rock made a joke about Jada's hair loss.

"Jada, love you, G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it," Rock quipped.