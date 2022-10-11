Mel B Rushes To Court: Spice Girl Accuses Ex-Husband Stephen Belafonte Of Keeping Her ‘In The Dark' About Their Daughter’s Whereabouts

In the July 2022 filing, Mel said she learned that Stephen had taken several trips in 2021 and left Madison with a caretaker.

In her declaration, Mel said, “I have learned that Bahare is actually a close associate of Lorraine Gilles, whom both Stephen and the Court are aware is not permitted to be around Madison under any circumstance.”

“Stephen also frequently leaves Madison with caretakers when he parties, gathers with associates, attends recording sessions in studios, and engages in other activities at all hours of the day and through the night. Stephen does not inform me of who Madison’s caretakers are, where Madison is while under their care, and how long Madison is in their care. It is troubling to me that I have no idea who Madison is being left with for several consecutive overnights – especially when Stephen is out of state,” she wrote.

In response, Stephen filed a declaration demanding Mel’s request be shut down. He said he has attempted to co-parent with her but she refuses to work with him.