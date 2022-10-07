What Family Drama? Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Spotted Dancing At Jack Johnson Concert Despite Netflix & Book Pushback From King

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted dancing at a Jack Johnson concert, marking their first public U.S. outing since returning from the U.K., RadarOnline.com has learned. \n\nAs the Johnson lyric goes, “it’s always better when we’re together!” The couple appeared to be blowing off steam from a tumultuous few months following the death of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as more Royal family scandals coming to light. \n\nWhile the pair have returned to their home in the United States, it’s speculated they won't be traveling across the pond for Harry’s father, King Charles III's coronation ceremony.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen having a good time at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Wednesday, October 5. \n\nMeghan reportedly arrived at the concert solo but an hour later was joined by her husband. The couple watched Johnson’s performance from a special sectioned-off area. They were seen speaking with about ten others in the same section. \n\nHarry and Meghan swayed and enjoyed the performance from the musician, with Harry putting his arm around his wife during the show. Later, the couple appeared in Instagram posts with other artists, including Hawaiian singer Paula Fuga and Ron Artis II.Since returning from the U.K., the Duke and Duchesses’ business ventures have continued, as usual, however, the couple is currently attempting to stall one venture — a Netflix series that has caused a rift between Harry and King Charles III, with future titles for Harry and Meghan’s children, Archie and Lilibet, being dangled like a carrot. Prince Harry's explosive tell-all is also at the center of controversy.\n\nBefore their music-filled date night, Meghan’s celebrity photographer and friend Misan Harriman released new photos of the Sussexes at the One Young World event in Manchester on September 6. \n\nLooking sleek and sophisticated, Meghan was pictured in a red trouser suit next to a clean-cut Prince Harry, donning a suit and tie while holding his wife’s hand.A new episode of Meghan’s podcast, Archetypes with Meghan, was also released this week, following a four-week hiatus due to the death of her grandmother-in-law. The episode features Meghan telling a story from her teenage years in Los Angeles, where she visited a Korean spa with her mother, Doria Ragland, and swim clothing was optional. \n\nMeghan recalled the embarrassment she felt while visiting for a bowl of noodles and company, during which they sat with a group of women up to 90 years old who were waiting for a body scrub. \n\nMeghan stated that it was a “very humbling experience for a girl going through puberty,” and noted that growing up, she and her mother enjoyed experiencing other cultures. \n\nIn the episode, Meghan also calls out Hollywood’s characterization of women of Asian descent as aggressive or overly sexualized, such as in films like Kill Bill and Austin Powers.