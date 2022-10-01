Goodbye Montecito Mansion! Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 'Eyeing Homes' In Private Neighborhood Following Rising Crime Rates: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be waving goodbye to their $14 million Montecito home very soon. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly have their sights set on living in an "exclusive California private community" called Hope Ranch.

It's been claimed the couple realized their current, sprawling home "does not properly accommodate them" as a family-of-four. It is unclear if that means the home is too large or too small for them.