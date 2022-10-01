Royal Tell-All Claims Meghan Markle Once Dubbed Vanity Fair Cover 'Racist'

The new book claims the Suits actress often used Henry's affections to her advantage. Soon after they began their romantic relationship, Meghan would reportedly give him ultimatums, threatening to leave him he didn't handle something in the way that she preferred.

"She was saying: 'If you don’t put out a statement confirming I’m your girlfriend, I’m going to break up with you,'" a source spilled of one particular instance, adding the threat had the Duke of Sussex "in a panic."

"He was freaking out, saying: 'She’s going to dump me,'" added a second source.