President Joe Biden Bans Cameras From Bill Signing Days After Asking To Speak To Dead State Representative

President Joe Biden welcomed the family of recently deceased state representative Jackie Walorski to a bill signing on Friday, September 30 — but cameras were not as welcome to the somber event. The bill will allow a Veterans Affairs clinic to be named after the late Republican.

This comes days after Biden shocked a crowd when he appeared to forget the Indiana Rep. passed away in a car accident in early August, and asked for her to identify herself in an audience while speaking at a White House conference on nutrition and food insecurity.