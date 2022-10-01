New Polls Reveal Dr. Mehmet Oz Is Closing In On His Democratic Opponent In Senate Race
Dr. Oz is shooting up in the polls, according to a survey conducted by Emerson College that was published on Friday, September 30.
The television personality turned politician reportedly has 43% support in the Pennsylvania Senate campaign, while his opponent, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, leads with 45%.
8% of the people polled marked that they were currently undecided.
This is a small loss for Fetterman, who was leading against Oz by 4% in August. However, the television host has proven popular with Independent voters, which could cause the notable "swing state" to swing in his favor. Another poll found that among Independents, Oz has 46% support. Meanwhile, Fetterman heavily lags behind with 34%. 12% are undecided among Independents polled.
Emerson College's Director of Polling also noted that there was a gender divide between voters who were ready to support Oz versus supporting Fetterman.
"Men break for Oz over Fetterman by six points, while women voters break for Fetterman by seven," Dir. Spencer Kimball explained.
The controversial politician recently took aim at his opponent after Fetterman had to cancel a debate appearance due to suffering a stroke.
"Fetterman is either healthy and he’s dodging the debates because he does not want to answer for his radical left positions," Oz said Tuesday, September 6. "Or he’s too sick to participate in the debate."
On Friday, September 30, he doubled down on the attack in a tweet, when he stated it was time for the 53-year-old to "come clean" and "stop hiding behind his health" in order to ditch the "tough questions from the press." He added that Fetterman was denying voters their right to see the United States Senate candidates debate prior to the election.
That same day, he also took a swipe at Fetterman for allegedly failing to pay his taxes, therefore depriving "his own school district of necessary funding."
This slight jump in the polls comes weeks after Radar reported former President Donald Trump was fuming at Oz's low numbers after taking a chance by endorsing him.
"He’s going to f—king lose unless something drastically changes," Trump said, according to several sources.