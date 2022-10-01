Caught On Camera! NFL Pro Antonio Brown Repeatedly Exposes Himself To Woman In Hotel Pool

However, Brown took to Twitter to set the record straight, insisting the media was spreading "disinformation" about what had truly happened.

"It’s crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me," he wrote on Saturday, October 1. "Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they’re clearly concussed. They’ve been using black men as guinea pigs."

"Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me," he continued in a follow-up tweet. "In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read 'AB having a wild night with nude female.' Yet when it’s me it automatically becomes a hate crime."