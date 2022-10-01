Nia Long's Fiancé Ime Udoka Used 'Crude Language' With Subordinate Female Staffer Prior To Affair

Retired basketball player Matt Barnes initially defended the embattled 45-year-old's behavior, explaining these types of situations were unfortunately commonplace in professional sports. He later deleted the social media post and walked back his controversial opinions after being told new information by someone closer to the incident. "Without knowing all the facts, I spoke on Ime Udoka's defense, and after finding out the facts after I spoke, I erased what I posted because this situation in Boston is deep, it's messy, it's 100 times uglier than any of us thought," the former athlete said in a video shared to Instagram.

"Some things happened that I can't condone, I can't back, and it's not my place to tell you what happened," he continued. "If it ends up coming out, it ends up coming out. But that was the reason why I erased my post last night, because after I posted it, I got a call from someone who had all the details, and s—t is deep."