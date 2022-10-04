Meghan Markle Calls Out Hollywood For Promoting Asian Stereotypes, Disses 'Austin Powers' Films
Meghan Markle didn't hold back when talking about Asian stereotypes on the latest episode of her "Archetypes" podcast, which was released on Tuesday, October 4, after a four-week breaking following Queen Elizabeth's death.
While chatting with Lisa Ling and Margaret Cho, the former actress, 41, took aim at the Austin Powers films for "sexually tokenizing" Asian women.
The flick features Japanese women Fook Mi, portrayed by Diane Mizota, and Fook Yu, played by Carrie Ann Inaba.
"Movies like Austin Powers and Kill Bill — they presented these caricatures of women of Asian descent as oversexualized or aggressive," she said, adding these flicks were just two of "many" examples.
"This toxic stereotyping of women of Asian descent … this doesn't just end once the credits roll," she continued.
The Duchess of Sussex also shared that since she grew up in Los Angeles, she was exposed to "the multitude of Asian cultures," but when she went to a Korean spa as a teenager — where people typically walk around naked — she was embarrassed.
"My weekends were spent in Little Tokyo, or having iced teas in Thai Town, or sitting with my friend Christina Wong and her parents at a local Chinese restaurant," she recalled. "I remember this so vividly and them teaching me why chow fun with dry noodles was so much better than chow fun with wet noodles."
"I had a real love of getting to know other cultures. And part of that, my mom and I would often go to the Korean spa together," she said. "Now those of you who haven't been to one before, it's a very humbling experience for a girl going through puberty, because you enter a room with women from ages 9 to maybe 90 all walking around naked, and waiting to get a body scrub on one of the tables lined up in a row."
"All I wanted was a bathing suit, but you're not allowed, by the way," she continued. "And once I was over that adolescent embarrassment, my mom and I, we would go upstairs, having a steaming bowl of the most delicious noodles, and we'd look around at all of these other women. These beautiful Korean women who had embraced the generational tradition of the jimjilbang and shared it with one another."
As usual, some people didn't appreciate Meghan's comments.
One person wrote, "I feel offended as an Asian woman with this podcast i don't even know what to say just that Meghan Markle is a RACE BAITER," while another added, "Meghan Markle’s podcast should have been called 'I love racist stereotypes' instead of Archetypes. This episode is terrible."
A third person added, "What does she think she's doing?? Definitely needs to move on."