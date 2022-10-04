Meghan Markle Calls Out Hollywood For Promoting Asian Stereotypes, Disses 'Austin Powers' Films

"I had a real love of getting to know other cultures. And part of that, my mom and I would often go to the Korean spa together," she said. "Now those of you who haven't been to one before, it's a very humbling experience for a girl going through puberty, because you enter a room with women from ages 9 to maybe 90 all walking around naked, and waiting to get a body scrub on one of the tables lined up in a row."

"All I wanted was a bathing suit, but you're not allowed, by the way," she continued. "And once I was over that adolescent embarrassment, my mom and I, we would go upstairs, having a steaming bowl of the most delicious noodles, and we'd look around at all of these other women. These beautiful Korean women who had embraced the generational tradition of the jimjilbang and shared it with one another."