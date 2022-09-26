Meghan Markle Thought She'd Be The 'Beyoncé Of The UK': Duchess Didn't Like Strict Royal Rules, Complained About Not Getting Paid

Royal author Valentine Low exposed Meghan's desire and downfall in her upcoming book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.

"I think Meghan thought she was going to be the Beyoncé of the UK. Being part of the royal family would give her that kudos. Whereas what she discovered was that there were so many rules that were so ridiculous that she couldn't even do the things that she could do as a private individual, which is tough," he wrote in an expert published in The Times.