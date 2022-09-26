Your tip
Meghan Markle Thought She'd Be The 'Beyoncé Of The UK': Duchess Didn't Like Strict Royal Rules, Complained About Not Getting Paid

meghan markle wanted to be beyonce royal family main
By:

Sep. 26 2022, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle did not want to get in formation. The Dutchess believed she would be the "Beyoncé of the UK" when she married Prince Harry, but found it hard to cope with the "ridiculous" rules forced upon her after she said, "I do," RadarOnline.com has learned.

Royal author Valentine Low exposed Meghan's desire and downfall in her upcoming book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.

"I think Meghan thought she was going to be the Beyoncé of the UK. Being part of the royal family would give her that kudos. Whereas what she discovered was that there were so many rules that were so ridiculous that she couldn't even do the things that she could do as a private individual, which is tough," he wrote in an expert published in The Times.

meghan markle wanted to be beyonce royal family
The book also explores Meghan and Harry's desire to leave the royal family and how Megxit came to be, explaining it started with the prince sending his father, now King Charles III, an email.

Harry then attempted to meet with the Queen but she allegedly blew him off.

Eventually, Meghan and Harry got their meeting with the royal family. The monarch, who passed away on September 8, gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an ultimatum.

"There was a very clear view: you can't be in and out," a source told the author. "And if you've got such clarity of view, it's very difficult to say, 'Why don't we go 10 percent this way instead of 20 percent?''

meghan markle wanted to be beyonce royal family
He went on to claim that the couple "felt cornered, misunderstood and deeply unhappy," adding, "if the rest of the institution failed to appreciate that, even if their demands were unreasonable, the departure negotiations were never going to end happily."

Low's book also addressed Meghan's diva-like behavior, alleging she complained about not getting paid for royal tours and reduced her staff to tears with her bullying tactics.

mariah carey meghan markle diva
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Queen was left "hurt and exhausted" by Megxit, with sources revealing she didn't want to discuss their decision to leave their royal duties and the UK behind in 2020.

"[The Queen] was very hurt and told me, 'I don’t know, I don’t care, and I don’t want to think about it anymore,'" the palace source spilled.

