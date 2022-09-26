Your tip
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Katie Maloney Settles Divorce With Tom Schwartz Days After He Was Spotted Kissing Co-Star Raquel Leviss

tom katie pp
Source: MEGA
Sep. 26 2022, Published 12:37 p.m. ET

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney has reached a settlement with her ex-husband Tom Schwartz in their divorce only days after he was caught kissing their co-star, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Katie, 35, and Tom, 39, have informed the court they have reached a written agreement that covers support and the division of their assets.

katie tom schwartz divorce
Source: MEGA

The exes exchanged their final financial information which included their income and expenses. The parties told the court they both “knowingly give up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support.”

The move means any hope for reconciliation is out the window and the judge will soon sign off on the matter.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Katie filed for divorce from Tom back in March after 12 years together. They got married on the Bravo show in 2016 but didn’t file the proper paperwork. They had a second ceremony in Sin City in 2019 to make it official.

The two have been filming the 10th season of Vanderpump Rules for the past couple of months and their relationship is set to the key focus.

tom katie
Source: MEGA
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom was recently spotted kissing SUR witness Raquel Leviss, 27, at Scheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davis. Katie was not present for the event.

"Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved. They made out,” a source who witnessed the make-out dished.

After Katie and Tom announced their split earlier this year. He posted an emotional statement revealing Katie was the one who wanted a divorce.

“Well this suck. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f------ canned Instagram caption … I’m not quite ready to use the “D” word bc it’s too painful. Yes my heart aches but I’ll be ok. Not looking to evoke sympathy here. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song,” he said before adding, “Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

vanderpump rules tom schwartz kissing raquel leviss wedding scheana
Source: MEGA

The couple sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted hanging out at the pool together but things seemed to have changed after the Leviss kiss started being discussed.

