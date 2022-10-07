'I Was Frozen': Anthony Rapp Testifies That Kevin Spacey Made Sexual Advances On Him When He Was 14 Years Old
Anthony Rapp addressed the court in Kevin Spacey's civil trial, telling the jury that the actor made a sexual advance on him when he was just 14 years old. Rapp, now 50, recalled the alleged incident inside a New York courtroom on Friday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“I was frozen,” Rapp stated. “I was pinned underneath him. I didn’t know what to do.”
Spacey's alleged victim said the Horrible Bosses actor was 26 years old when he invited the teen over to his Upper East Side apartment for a party. At the time, both Spacey and Rapp were acting on Broadway.
Adults were present at the celebration, Rapp remembered, telling the jury he wandered into a bedroom to watch TV and get away from the grown-ups.
While in the bedroom, Rapp alleged an intoxicated-looking Spacey came in after the other guests had left. He then described the alleged assault that he said took place.
He claimed Spacey lifted him and placed him on the bed. Rapp said the adult-aged actor pressed the “full weight” of his chest and groin into him.
According to the star, he found a way to slip out of the apartment and away from Spacey's grasp, but not before the award winner asked, “Are you sure you want to leave?” When his attorney asked how he would respond to anyone who downplayed his story, Rapp told the jury that he was a child forced to fend off a full-grown adult man.
“I’m grateful that the 14-year-old boy had the wherewithal to get away. I also say it shouldn’t have gone through that in the first place," he said. As Rapp described the alleged incident, Spacey avoided eye contact and scribbled on his notepad.
Rapp was one of the first accusers to come out against Spacey, ending the actor's career in Hollywood. He's been hit with multiple accusations of inappropriate touching and sexual advances. He was the primary actor on House of Cards at the time.