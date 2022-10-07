Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel Defends Her New Crown After Historic Win Is Overshadowed By Claims 2022 Pageant Was 'Rigged'

After several contestants were seen walking off the stage as her name was announced at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, the rumor mill went into overdrive — especially when some ladies came forward with allegations of favoritism.

"I would never enter any pageant or any competition that I know I would win. I have a lot of integrity," Gabriel said during an appearance on E! News: The Rundown.

Miss Montana Heather Lee O'Keefe has been very outspoken about the rumors, saying "most of the Miss USA contestants feel very strongly" that Gabriel's win was predetermined, claiming they had the "receipts to prove it."