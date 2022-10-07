Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel Defends Her New Crown After Historic Win Is Overshadowed By Claims 2022 Pageant Was 'Rigged'
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel was eager to set the record straight about her win at this year's pageant, vehemently denying rumors the 2022 competition was rigged.
The brunette beauty made history on Monday as the first Filipino-American woman to take home the crown after she became the first-ever Asian-American woman to have been named Miss Texas USA, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
After several contestants were seen walking off the stage as her name was announced at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, the rumor mill went into overdrive — especially when some ladies came forward with allegations of favoritism.
"I would never enter any pageant or any competition that I know I would win. I have a lot of integrity," Gabriel said during an appearance on E! News: The Rundown.
Miss Montana Heather Lee O'Keefe has been very outspoken about the rumors, saying "most of the Miss USA contestants feel very strongly" that Gabriel's win was predetermined, claiming they had the "receipts to prove it."
O'Keefe went on to share anonymous text messages that some of the women had sent in a group chat, showing that many were upset and convinced of the theories.
Miss New York Heather Nunez spoke out publicly as well, writing via her Instagram Stories that she felt "humiliated" for believing that she had a "fair" shot.
Miss Alabama Katelyn Vinson also vented, "It's crushing and heartbreaking to have worked so hard towards a goal only to realize you never stood a chance."
The ladies did note, however, that Gabriel was deserving of the crown and could have easily won on her own merit — but they don't believe that happened.
Gabriel, for her part, said she and O'Keefe have yet to chat about the ordeal, but she's "open to talking to her about it" and hopes to clear the air about the pageant being rigged.
The model also debunked claims that a sponsor had flown her out to a Cancun resort, explaining she funded the trip and shot a promotional video there.
While addressing other theories, Gabriel responded to a viral photo of Miss USA president Crystle Stewart doing her hair, noting it was taken after she secured the crown.
"I'm very, very happy and thankful for my win," the fashion designer shared, noting she wouldn't let the backlash overshadow this special moment for her. "As Miss USA, I'm just looking forward to advocating for what I love."