No One Had A 'Fair Chance!' 2022 Miss USA Contestants Claim Pageant Was RIGGED & Crowned Winner Was Predetermined

The Miss USA organization has come under fire after contestants claimed the 2022 pageant was rigged and the crowned winner, Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel, was predetermined, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

Gabriel made history as the first Filipina-American to secure the prize.

Miss Montana Heather Lee O'Keefe has since sent shockwaves by addressing a viral clip showing their "entire class" walking off moments after Gabriel's name was announced.