She 'Holds All The Secrets': Ghislaine Maxwell Could Still Squeal On Prince Andrew, Lawyer For Epstein Accusers Warns

Last December, Maxwell was convicted of five federal charges for recruiting and grooming teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein.

She found out her prison fate in June and now has until 2023 to further cooperate with prosecutors, noted Kuvin, adding that Maxwell said she intends to appeal her sentence.

"She is really the person who holds all the secrets," said Kuvin in the new Peacock special Prince Andrew: Banished, warning that Andrew's legal woes may not be over. "This isn't the end of the story."