She 'Holds All The Secrets': Ghislaine Maxwell Could Still Squeal On Prince Andrew, Lawyer For Epstein Accusers Warns
A lawyer who represented nine of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers warned that Prince Andrew could potentially still be implicated, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Florida-based Spencer Kuvin told viewers in a new documentary that convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell still has the chance to come forward with new revelations in a possible effort to reduce her 20-year sentence.
Last December, Maxwell was convicted of five federal charges for recruiting and grooming teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein.
She found out her prison fate in June and now has until 2023 to further cooperate with prosecutors, noted Kuvin, adding that Maxwell said she intends to appeal her sentence.
"She is really the person who holds all the secrets," said Kuvin in the new Peacock special Prince Andrew: Banished, warning that Andrew's legal woes may not be over. "This isn't the end of the story."
Journalist Helen Kirwan-Taylor also reminisced on Andrew's fall from grace in the doc, claiming "the talk of the dinner parties was he couldn't keep his trousers closed."
"The moment he met Epstein, Andrew said hurrah," she alleged. "Because Epstein was every dodgy businessman or sheikh that Andrew had ever wanted."
Author Tina Brown added, "The other great glue between them was Andrew's sex life."
Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre earlier this year, and a U.S. district judge agreed to dismiss her lawsuit against the Duke of York.
He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing but was stripped of his military affiliations and royal patronages.
"Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre's charity in support of victims' rights," court docs viewed by RadarOnline.com stated. "Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre's character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."
The docs also stated that "Andrew regrets his association with Epstein" as well as "commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others."
Prince Andrew: Banished comes amid reports that Epstein victims are "frustrated" the royal has been "rehabilitated" and resurfacing in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death.