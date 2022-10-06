‘You're Not In Your Own Country’: Kate Middleton Heckled By Hostile Citizens During Northern Ireland Visit

Kate Middleton was taunted by Irish Nationalists while greeting citizens in an impromptu walk around North Belfast on October 6, RadarOnline.com has learned.

While shaking hands with a woman during a meet and greet, the Princess of Wales was told, “Ireland belongs to the Irish.”

The blunt exchange occurred while Kate and Prince William were visiting the country to make an appearance at a local charity and met with the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Noel Williams.