'Bittersweet': Uvalde Suspends ENTIRE School Police Force After Failed Response To Mass Shooting Tragedy Leaves 21 Dead
The Uvalde school district announced it will be suspending the entire district police department in the wake of the Robb Elementary mass shooting which claimed the lives of 21, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
"Recent developments have uncovered additional concerns with department operations," a statement from the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District read.
"As a result of the developments, Lt. Miguel Hernandez and Ken Mueller have been placed on administrative leave," the statement continued. "The District has made the decision to suspend all activities of the Uvalde CISD Police Department for a period of time."
The change means that officers currently employed "will fill other roles in the district," while the CISD also confirmed that Mueller "has elected to retire."
Grieving individuals who lost loved ones as well as people impacted by the senseless tragedy were previously left outraged when an upsetting 77-minute video was released in July, showing the moment deranged gunman Salvador Ramos entered the school and unleashed terror on May 24.
Law enforcement could be seen running away as he continued to fire rounds at the helpless children inside.
Ramos shot and killed 19 students and two heroic teachers trying to save their lives while cops decided how to proceed for more than an hour during the disturbing massacre.
Amid the development, some parents have spoken out and said the news was a small victory, though it could never replace the loss they endured.
After the unfathomable death of her daughter Lexi, Kimberly Rubio said the department suspension was "what we've been asking for."
Berlinda Arreola, who suffered the tragic passing of her granddaughter Amerie Jo Garza, also told ABC News, "This is the perfect example of why we didn't stop."
"We have a lot of siblings of the deceased that go here," she further explained. "We want to make sure our kids are secure and protected. And we want to make sure that the people protecting them are willing to protect them."
Civil rights attorney Charles Bonner said in August that is not the only justice loved ones are looking for, revealing plans to launch a massive $27 billion class action lawsuit.