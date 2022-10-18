'There Is No Jewish Media Cabal': Chris Cuomo FIRES BACK At Kanye West In New Interview
Chris Cuomo and Kanye West sparred back and forth when the embattled rapper appeared for an interview with NewsNation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking interview aired live Monday night and Kanye, who called into the interview from the backseat of a car, continued to spout his anti-Semitic beliefs despite the backlash and fallout he has faced in recent weeks.
“Every celebrity has Jewish people in their contract — this is not hate speech, this is the truth,” the 45-year-old rapper-turned-fashion designer told Cuomo. “And these people, if you say anything out of the line with the agenda, then your career could be over.”
“When I wore that White Lives Matter t-shirt, the Jewish underground media mafia already started attacking me,” Kanye continued, referring to the White Lives Matter shirts he debuted during his Paris fashion show on Monday, October 3. “They canceled my store, SoFi stadium shows.”
The rapper then went on to complain that the “Jewish underground media mafia” never calls him a billionaire, tycoon, visionary or inventor, and how the “Jewish people that [he’s] talking about” have a certain “privilege” that has forced him to “call out the Jewish community as a whole.”
Shortly after Kanye’s concerning comments, Cuomo fired back at the rapper and informed Kanye “there is no Jewish media cabal [or] mafia.”
“So, look, there is no Jewish media cabal [or] mafia. That is a figment of either your imagination or a projection of a prejudice,” the former CNN host stressed.
“You may have had bad business dealings with people — it’s about those people. It’s not about their religion or faith,” Cuomo continued from his new home at NewsNation. “And I know that you’re intelligent and understand that when you target people because of their faith, other people may do so the same.”
“They’ve been targeted before, they’ve been abused and killed because of what they believe and who they are,” he added. “So we don’t want to tolerate that, and you are playing into that right now whether you know that or not.”
Despite Cuomo’s retort, Kanye vowed he was “not backing down” from his convictions. The Donda rapper also chanted “la-la-la-la” at one point during the interview to stop the NewsNation anchor from arguing against him.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been under fire for anti-Semitic comments following a dangerous series of remarks he posted to Twitter and Instagram last week,
“I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he wrote shortly before the posts were removed for breaking the platforms' community guidelines.
“The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also,” Ye added. “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”
Shortly after his shocking comments, a number of celebrities and institutions turned their backs on the rapper – including his bank, JP Morgan Chase, as well as ex-President Donald Trump, LeBron James and Ye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.