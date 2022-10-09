Kanye West Called Out For Alleged Anti-Semitic Remarks, Twitter Deletes His Threat To Go ‘Death Con 3’ on Jewish People
Less than a day after Instagram restricted Kanye West's account for making offensive, anti-Semitic remarks, Twitter has followed suit and deleted a controversial tweet written by the rapper, ranting about how he would soon be calling out Jewish people.
"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death [sic] con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," West wrote hours before Twitter took down the shocking social media message.
"The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew [sic] also," he continued. "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."
The "Gold Digger" rapper later followed up by adding, "who you think created cancel culture?" seemingly referencing his previous tweet.
Ye fans were divided in the comment section, with some blatantly agreeing with his divisive comments, while others slammed the Grammy winner for his derogatory opinions.
"NOOOOOOO KANYE, DONT BE ANTISEMITIC," one user wrote, with another adding that he was a "terrible father figure" and that they "pity" his children for having to be around his "bigoted cr-p."
New York Rep. Ritchie Torres also spoke out in response to West's contentious comments.
"Kanye West: if you see yourself at war with Jewish people, then you are, by definition, Antisemitic," he tweeted on Saturday, October 8. "Shame on you and your enablers like Tucker Carlson."
As Radar previously reported, West talked with the Fox News host in an interview that aired on Friday, October 7, soon after sparking controversy by posing for a photo wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt alongside conservative political commentator Candace Owens.
During the sit-down, he referred to former President Barack Obama as a "BLM (Black Lives Matter) office manager" and called the "White Lives Matter" stunt "funny."
"My dad is an educated ex-Black Panther, and he put a text to me today and he said, ‘White lives matter hahahaha,’" the "Praise God" artist explained. "And I said, ‘I thought the shirt was a funny shirt; I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny.’ And I said, ‘Dad, why did you think it was funny?’ He said, ‘Just a Black man stating the obvious.’"