Kanye West Trashes Dead Designer Friend Virgil Abloh In Newly Surfaced Text Messages
Talk about Heartless! Kanye West slammed his former friend Virgil Abloh nearly one year after the fashion designer's death.
The Gold Digger rapper shared a series of text messages between himself and Denim Tears founder Tremaine Emory to his Instagram on Friday, October 8, claiming to be "jealous" of Abloh and openly admitting to disliking his work.
"You still ain't tell the people why you weren't invited at Virgil's private funeral," a message from Emory read. "Why you rode on him when you knew he was sick. That's the ether. That's the sh-t you can't address. The sh-t you can't live with. All the hate you spewed on your brother."
"Good to hear from you b-tch. I hated Virgil's designs and you did to [sic]," Ye shot back in a follow up message. "If you loved his designs so much Why you and Luka not wearing it head to toe ... Christine told me he didn't have cancer and I believed her ... People don't tell me things."
"N---a I told u he had cancer, you are so full of sh-t," Emory replied. "I spent the most time of my life with my mom. 2nd most time with Kim. 3rd most with Virgil. I only hired you because LVMH took Virgil."
The rapper then accused Emory of firing Abloh and claimed that he had been working alone for "years" prior to getting picked up by Louis Vuitton, all before going into a longwinded rant about still having love for the designer despite trashing his designs.
"I've made mistakes. I scrame [six] at Virgil. I was jealous of Virgil. I felt betrayed and lied to by Virgil," West wrote. "But I love Virgil too and I miss him and I miss my family."
As Radar previously reported, Abloh passed away at the age of 41-years-old after losing his battle with cardiac angiosarcoma.
"We are all shocked after this terrible news," LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault said in a statement shared last November. "Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother, or their friend."