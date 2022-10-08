Kanye West Trashes Dead Designer Friend Virgil Abloh In Newly Surfaced Text Messages

"N---a I told u he had cancer, you are so full of sh-t," Emory replied. "I spent the most time of my life with my mom. 2nd most time with Kim. 3rd most with Virgil. I only hired you because LVMH took Virgil."

The rapper then accused Emory of firing Abloh and claimed that he had been working alone for "years" prior to getting picked up by Louis Vuitton, all before going into a longwinded rant about still having love for the designer despite trashing his designs.

"I've made mistakes. I scrame [six] at Virgil. I was jealous of Virgil. I felt betrayed and lied to by Virgil," West wrote. "But I love Virgil too and I miss him and I miss my family."