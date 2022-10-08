Bizarre PR! Dr. Oz Photographed In Front Of Adolf Hitler's Car At Fundraiser Hosted By Matt Gaetz's In-Laws
Dr. Oz took his Pennsylvania Senate campaign to Orange County, California, where he attended a pricey fundraiser hosted by disgraced Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's in-laws at the Lyon Air Museum.
However, the controversial television personality turned politician found himself in hot water after he was photographed giving a speech in front of Adolf Hitler's car.
The black vehicle seen behind him matched the museum website's listing for the 1939 Mercedes-Benz Model G4 Offener Touring Wagon.
"This particular G4, 440875, was originally delivered to Adolph Hitler in late 1939 and was used by the Fuhrer in Ober Salzberg, Berlin and Poland until seized by the French Army at Berchtesgaden," the website read.
The bizarre PR move set the Internet abuzz. Dr. Oz critics took to social media to slam the talk show host as many called his true intentions into question.
One user wrote, "FFS! Dr Oz at a fundraiser in Orange County, CA, last night literally standing alongside a vehicle once owned by & used as a touring wagon by Adolph Hitler."
"Seriously. I mean they MUST know the optics on this," a second replied. "And somehow they thought...meh there's nothing wrong with this. THAT is the really scary thing. They did not think it would a problem."
However, the biggest burn came from none other than Dr. Oz's political opponent, Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman.
"I don't know who needs to hear this," he tweeted on Friday, October 7. "But if you're asking donors for money in front of Hitler’s literal car, then you shouldn't be running for U.S. Senate."
As Radar previously reported, Oz has been rising in the polls, according to a study published by Emerson College on Friday, September 30.
At the time, Oz had a total of 43% of support for his senatorial run, while Fetterman led by only 2% with 45% support. The month prior, Fetterman had been leading by 4%.
This comes after Fetterman was forced to cancel debate appearances due to health concerns.
"Fetterman is either healthy and he’s dodging the debates because he does not want to answer for his radical left positions," Oz said on Tuesday, September 6. "Or he’s too sick to participate in the debate."