Kanye West Laughing Off Backlash, Snickers On Phone Before Tucker Carlson Interview Where He Exploded On 'Karen' Gigi Hadid, 'WLM' Death Threats & Sexualization Of Kim — All The Wild Things He Said

He went on to discuss Lizzo, using her as an example to elaborate on the body positivity movement. "When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, the bots … on Instagram, they attack her for losing weight, because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal," West said.

"It's actually clinically unhealthy," he added. "For people to promote that, it's demonic… Its a genocide of the Black race. They want to kill us in any way they can."

During his explosive sit-down, West also alleged that the situation with Karefa-Johnson and Hadid was a "setup" that he believed was given the OK by Anna Wintour, saying, "There's a group mob."

West also lashed out at Hadid via Instagram after she alleged that West didn't treat late fashion designer Virgil Abloh "like a friend," labeling her a "privileged Karen" and "zombie" who was born with a "silver spoon" in her mouth.