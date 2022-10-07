Kanye West Turns On Money-Hungry Ex-Pal Jared Kushner, Accuses Donald Trump's Son-In-Law Of 'Holding President Back'

"When I think about all of these things that Jared doesn't get enough credit for with his work - his work in Israel, what is this, you know what he made peace treaties, you know the facts on this right here?" Ye said with a laugh. "I think it was to make money."

He continued, "I think that's what they are about is making money, I don't think they have the ability to make anything on their own. I think they were born into money."

Ye didn't stop there.

"After talking to them and really sitting with Jared and sitting with Josh and finding out other pieces of information, I was like, wow, these guys might have really been holding Trump back, being very much a handler," he added.